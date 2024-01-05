Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,284 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

CNK opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

