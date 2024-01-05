Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 287 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

