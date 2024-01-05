Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 322 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 241.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,256,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 41.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $163.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

