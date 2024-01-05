Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 596 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Dorman Products news, Director G. Michael Stakias purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DORM stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

