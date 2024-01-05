Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 603 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 136.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MHO stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.