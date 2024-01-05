Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 750 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

