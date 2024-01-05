Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 777 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 37.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 33.5% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $69.97 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,749.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

