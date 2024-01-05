Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

