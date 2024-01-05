Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

