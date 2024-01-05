Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $8.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAXN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

