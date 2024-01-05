Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Raised to $8.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $319.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after buying an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 506,633 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 740,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 366.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 798,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

