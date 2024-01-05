McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.