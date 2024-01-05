Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.60 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MLCO. Susquehanna started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 656,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

