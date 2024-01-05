MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,900.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,519.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,507.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,341.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $818.01 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $5,466,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.