Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRCY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

MRCY opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and sold 4,431 shares valued at $170,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

