Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRUS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

