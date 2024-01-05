MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 42.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 40.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in MetLife by 22.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $369,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

