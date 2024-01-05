Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $455.00 at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $395.11.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $367.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.81. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.