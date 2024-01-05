Mission Wealth Management LP Has $182,000 Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LZ shares. TheStreet lowered LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,240,761 shares of company stock worth $184,194,377 in the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

