Mission Wealth Management LP Has $218,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

