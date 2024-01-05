Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of KRMD opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Stories

