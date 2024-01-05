Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

