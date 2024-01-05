Mizuho Downgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Neutral

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $405.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

