Mizuho Increases Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $31.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

