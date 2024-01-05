Mizuho Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $25.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 6.8 %

NOVA stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.23. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

