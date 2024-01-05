Mizuho Lowers Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) to Neutral

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at about $101,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after buying an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern University bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at about $13,789,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at about $5,625,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

