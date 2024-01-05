Mizuho Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $67.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after acquiring an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

