Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,090,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,972,000 after buying an additional 103,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

