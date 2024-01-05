Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.