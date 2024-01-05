Morgan Stanley Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $272.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $230.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.72. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,746 shares of company stock worth $50,181,294. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16,300.0% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $10,849,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

