MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 100,909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 483,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,933,000 after purchasing an additional 483,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 757.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,389,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,027,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

MYR Group stock opened at $141.35 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.57 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

