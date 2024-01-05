Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 10th (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:NETDU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 10th. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,270,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $10,270,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

