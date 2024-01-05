Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

