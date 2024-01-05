Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $380.53 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.87.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.