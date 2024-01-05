Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 74 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $171.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.