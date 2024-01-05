National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,760 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Grid were worth $75,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $30,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 219,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Grid by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in National Grid by 288.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 136,674 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

