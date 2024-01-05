Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 111,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 91,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.25.
Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.