Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 111,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 91,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.