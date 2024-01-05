NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 161.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NIO by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

