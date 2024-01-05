NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

NOV Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NOV by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in NOV by 433.0% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

