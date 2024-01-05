NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.
A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.
NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
