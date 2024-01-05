Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

