Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

