Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

