Oppenheimer Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $41.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s current price.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $833,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,054,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,346,025.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $833,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,054,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,346,025.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,803 shares of company stock worth $14,587,070 in the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

