Oppenheimer Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $930.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $800.00 to $930.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $815.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $750.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

