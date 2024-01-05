Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on DNNGY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 3.1 %

About Ørsted A/S

DNNGY opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

