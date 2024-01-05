OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) versus ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Head-To-Head Contrast

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) and ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OTC Markets Group and ASX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTC Markets Group 26.73% 81.92% 33.57% ASX N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OTC Markets Group and ASX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTC Markets Group $105.15 million 6.58 $30.81 million $2.40 24.17 ASX N/A N/A N/A $1.99 21.53

Analyst Ratings

OTC Markets Group has higher revenue and earnings than ASX. ASX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OTC Markets Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OTC Markets Group and ASX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ASX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of OTC Markets Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OTC Markets Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASX pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. OTC Markets Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASX pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

OTC Markets Group beats ASX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OTC Markets Group

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc. engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data. The company provides Real-Time Level 2 Data that provides liquidity display service for retail investors; Blue Sky Monitoring Service for analysis, review, and guidance about a company's compliance with the United States securities laws; and Virtual Investor Conferences, which allows issuers to communicate and engages with investors, as well as operates the OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market, and online capital raising solutions. Further, it offers OTCIQ, an investor relations portal. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ASX

(Get Free Report)

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives. In addition, it offers information services, including pricing and trading data; technical services, such as s market access, connectivity, hosting and co-location services; central counterparty clearing and settlement services for equities; settlement, depository, and registry services for debt securities; and payment platform for property transactions, high value payments and electricity providers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.