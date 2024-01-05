Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $87.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.