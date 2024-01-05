Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

