Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

