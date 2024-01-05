PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $7.54 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $894.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 146,650.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

